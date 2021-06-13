WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will travel to Cumberland in the play-in round of the Division I softball tournament on Monday at 6 p.m.
Chariho finished 1-11 and is the No. 11 seed. No. 6 Cumberland posted a 6-6 record. Chariho lost to Cumberland, 13-9, during the regular season.
The winner plays No. 3 La Salle on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Keith Kimberlin
