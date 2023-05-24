WOOD RIVER JCT. — Kaitlyn Daniels doubled, tripled and drove in three runs as Chariho High beat Moses Brown, 19-9, on Wednesday to close the Division I softball regular season.
Daniels finished 3 for 3. Tori Barrette tripled and doubled and drove in two runs.
Anna Tretton (2 for 4) tripled and drove in two runs. Emma Kocab tripled and finished with two RBIs. Erin O'Leary was 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Maddy Barrette contributed a double.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Kocab pitched into the fourth inning and earned the win.
Chariho (8-13, 6-12 Division I) honored seniors Hannah Smith and Shea Smith before the game.
Moses Brown finished the season 2-16, 2-16.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.