WOOD RIVER JCT. — Kaitlyn Daniels hit a two-run infield single in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Chariho High past South Kingstown, 7-6, in a Division I softball game Monday.
The hit brought home Ava Rao and Hannah Smith. Daniels also tripled earlier in the game.
South Kingstown (2-15, 2-15 Division I) scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-1 lead. But Chariho scored a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and three more in the seventh for the victory.
Emma Kocab and Bri DeGiacomo hit their first varsity home runs. Both drives cleared the fence in center field. Kocab's homer was in the fifth; DeGiacomo's, the sixth.
Rao finished 3 for 4, and Smith was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
DeGiacomo was the winning pitcher. She struck out and walked two.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.