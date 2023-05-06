NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High scored five runs in the top of the seventh and beat Ponaganset, 8-6, in a nonleague softball game on Saturday.
Emma Kocab (2 for 4) drove in two runs and tripled. Hannah Smith and Torie Barrette (2 for 3) also drove in two runs each. Ella Alves was 2 for 3 and finished with an RBI.
Briana DeGiacomo finished 2 for 4. Kocab pitched the final two innings and did not allow a hit or run to earn the win.
Division II Ponaganset is 7-5. Chariho (6-8) returns to Division I play on Monday traveling to East Providence for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
