WARWICK — Chariho High finished with 12 hits, but still lost to Pilgrim, 10-4, in a Division I softball game Saturday.
Pilgrim (9-1, 9-1 Division I) led 9-3 after four innings.
Ava Rao and Shelby Roode each finished with two hits, including a double, for Chariho. Hannah Dias and Elaina Ricci also had two hits apiece. Lucy Willett added a double and an RBI, and Jillian Roode drove in a run.
Chariho (1-9, 1-9 Division I) next hosts Coventry on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
