WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High fell to Cranston West, 12-0, in a Division I softball game Friday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Cranston West (6-3, 6-3 Division I) led 7-0 after two innings.
Hannah Dias, Victoria Barrrette, Elaina Ricci and Grace Felkner each singled for Chariho.
Chariho (0-7, 0-7) next travels to East Providence for a 2:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
