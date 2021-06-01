EAST PROVIDENCE — Shelby Roode hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, and Chariho High beat East Providence, 9-2, for its first Division I softball win of the season.
Chariho was leading 3-1 entering the seventh when Roode's homer put the Chargers up 6-1. Chariho added three more runs in the inning.
"It feels pretty good," first-year coach Elizabeth Caggiano said of the victory. "It's a good momentum builder hopefully that we will carry through this week."
Shea Smith was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a double for the Chargers. Ava Rao also finished 3 for 4 and doubled, and Hannah Smith drove in two runs.
Freshman Victoria Barrette pitched all seven innings and did not walk a batter to earn her first varsity win.
East Providence dropped to 3-6, 3-6 Division I. Chariho (1-7, 1-7) next hosts Pilgrim on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
