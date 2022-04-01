WOOD RIVER JCT. — Coventry scored five runs in the second inning and topped Chariho High, 10-0, in the season-opening Division I softball game for both teams Friday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Hannah Smith had Chariho's lone hit, a single in the third inning. Coventry finished with 13 hits in the game.
Chariho next travels to North Kingstown on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
