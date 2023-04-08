WOOD RIVER JCT. — Brianna DeGiacomo drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the first inning and Chariho High beat Prout, 13-3, in a Division I softball game Saturday.
The gamed ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. Chariho scored five times in the first inning and added eight runs in the fourth.
DeGiacomo finished 2 for 3. Emma Kocab doubled, tripled and drove in three runs. Ella Alves finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a pair of doubles. Kaitlyn Daniels also doubled.
Kocab struck out five to earn the win.
Prout, which moved to Division I after winning the D-II title last season, dropped to 0-4, 0-4 Division I.
Chariho (2-1, 2-1) next travels to La Salle on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.