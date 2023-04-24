WOOD RIVER JCT. — Bay View scored eight runs in the top of the fourth and beat Chariho High, 14-3, in a Division I softball game on Monday.
Chariho was leading 2-1 before the Bengals broke the game open with the big inning.
Emma Kocab and Maddie Barrette both had two hits and and an RBI for Chariho. Anna Tretton also drove in a run.
Only one of the 14 Bay View runs was earned. Bay View cacher Sage Verkler homered and drove in four runs.
Bay View moved to 4-3, 4-3 Division I. Chariho (4-5, 4-4) next travels to North Kingstown on Wednesday for a 4:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
