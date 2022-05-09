WOOD RIVER JCT. — Bay View limited Chariho High to just two hits and beat the Chargers, 3-0, in a Division I softball game on Monday.
The game was scoreless until Bay View scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.
Erin O'Leary and Emma Kocab each singled for Chariho.
Bay View is 11-1, 11-1 Division I. Chariho (3-10, 3-10) next plays at St. Raphael on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
