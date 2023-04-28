WOOD RIVER JCT. — Tori Barrette struck out 11 and allowed just three hits as Chariho High beat Scituate, 11-2, in a Division I softball game on Friday.
Barrette pitched all seven innings and only walked two batters.
Chariho led 4-0 after three innings and added five more in the fourth to take a 9-2 lead.
Chariho's Anna Tretton went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and a double. Brianna DeGiacomo finished with two RBIs.
Emma Kocab was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Barrette also doubled and drove in a run. Rachael Barrett finished 2 for 2.
Scituate dropped to 1-8, 1-8 Division I. Chariho (5-6, 5-5) next travels to St. Raphael Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
