CUMBERLAND — Tori Barrette and Briana DeGiacomo each drove in two runs as Chariho High outlasted Cumberland, 11-7, in a Division I softball game on Thursday.
DeGiacomo was 3 for 5 with a triple and a double. Anna Tretton, Emma Kocab (2 for 4) and Rachael Barrette each drove in a run.
Ella Alves and Kaitlyn Daniels each doubled and finished with two hits. Shea Smith was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Chariho led 7-4 after four innings, but Cumberland scored two in the fifth to make it 7-6. Chariho added three more runs in the sixth to take control.
Tori Barrette pitched the final five innings to earn the win.
Cumberland dropped to 3-3, 3-2 Division I. Chariho (4-3, 4-3) next travels to South Kingstown on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Chargers host Bay View on Monday at 4:45.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.