STONINGTON — Stonington High graduate Tyler Fidrych has been named to the United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-America team.
The Stonington team made the announcement on its Twitter account earlier this week. The award recognizes athletic and academic success.
Fidrych was an All-New England and Class M All-State selection for the Bears in the fall helping the Bears to the Class M state championship. Fidrych finished the season with 25 goals and 34 assists establishing a school record for points in a season.
Stonington completed the season 19-0-3 winning the ECC Division I regular-season crown and the league tournament title.
Fidrych will be playing for the University of Connecticut in the fall.
— Keith Kimberlin
