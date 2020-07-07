HOPKINTON — Monroe College in New Rochelle, N.Y., has exactly what Dylan Jessop wants.
The junior college Mustangs play soccer at a high level and they send a lot of players to Division I and Division II schools — that's Jessop's ultimate goal, and playing for Monroe in the fall will be the next step in that process.
"I had been looking at a few colleges in New York. [Monroe] won the [National Junior College Athletic Association Division I] national title last year and the year before," said Jessop, who graduated from Chariho last month.
Jessop said he emailed the team, and they asked for game film from his playing days at Chariho and also from his club teams.
"They offered me a spot on the roster after looking at the film," Jessop said. "I would like to transfer to a Division I or Division II school after two years. They have a good track record for players moving to the next level."
Monroe was 18-0 last season, including a 2-1 win against Eastern Florida State College in the national title game. The Mustangs' Tobias Pellio was named the NJCAA male student-athlete of the year for all sports. He was also the national soccer player of the year.
Jessop scored seven goals and had four assists for the Chargers this past season. He played center midfield or center forward for the Chargers. He expects to move to the backline for Monroe and play on the right or left side.
He also expects to find things a bit tougher in college.
"I think the game will be played at a faster pace and I will be playing against better players," Jessop said. "I think there will be a lot more possession and not just kicking the ball up the field and hope it goes to a player."
Jessop said he will have to improve his fitness and his ability to hit the ball in the air. He has confidence in his foot skills, his passing and his vision.
"I think my soccer IQ is pretty decent, too," he said.
Jessop's twin brother, Devan, will be playing for a year at Bridgton Academy in North Bridgeton, Maine, starting in the fall. Bridgton is a postgraduate one-year boarding school.
They will not be playing together for the first time.
"It will probably feel kind of weird," Jessop said. "I've always played with him, and I think we always played pretty well together."
Jessop learned some things during his time at Chariho and also leaves with some good memories.
"As a student, I just learned to work hard, get my work done and keep my grades up," he said. "As an athlete, I learned basically the same thing — just work hard. I think I will remember the run we made my junior year when we made it to the [Division II] semifinals. I had the game-winning goal against Cranston West in the quarterfinals and we won, 1-0."
What advice would he give to an incoming Chariho freshman?
"I would tell them to work hard, keep it simple and not try to overdo it," Jessop said. "Show the coach what you can do on the field."
Jessop said he draws inspiration from his father, Joseph, who works at Fletcher Heating and Plumbing in Ashaway.
"He works hard every day to put food on the table. He first signed me up for soccer in the Chariho youth league when I was 5," Jessop said.
