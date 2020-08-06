Fall sports for Rhode Island high schools will begin Oct. 2, nearly a month after its scheduled start this season, according to a plan unveiled by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League on Wednesday.
Teams will begin practicing on Sept. 14, almost a month later than the original Aug. 17 start date. The delay allows schools to adjust to challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the plan.
RIIL Executive Director Mike Lunney said decisions about what fall sports will be played will be made after Aug. 17, when school districts across the state will finalize their educational plans.
Those decisions will be made with guidance from a number of stakeholders, including Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health, Lunney said.
Earlier this summer, Raimondo said a document providing guidance for scholastic sports would be provided before the season began.
"We are being very careful not to get out in front of the governor's guidance," said Lunney, who is in his first year as executive director.
The plan calls for a six-week regular season for all fall sports with two weeks of postseason play.
The state is currently in Phase 3 of its coronavirus pandemic plan until Aug. 28.
Falls sports currently allowed in Phase 3 are boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and game day cheerleading, according to the RIIL plan. Those prohibited in Phase 3 are football, field hockey, unified and girls volleyball, and boys and girls soccer.
Lunney said it's too early to know if football, field hockey, unified and girls volleyball, and boys and girls soccer, called Part 2 sports in the plan, could start practicing after Sept. 14 and still have a viable season.
"Those are all things we will have to work through when we get there," Lunney said.
If the Part 2 sports don't take place in the fall, they will be played after the winter sports. The traditional spring sports would be played after Part 2 sports conclude their seasons. Dates have not been established for any of the other seasons.
"Our mission is to provide opportunities for kids and that's what we are going to do," Lunney said.
Lunney stressed that the plan is fluid.
Spectator attendance will be driven by guidance from the governor's office and the Department of Health and will be made at the school level.
The coaches contact period with students will be extended until Aug. 31. The league is recommending one game per week in each sport, but allows schools to add games.
It also recommends games be played on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday due to transportation issues. Lunney said games could still be played during the week if both schools agree.
Modifications to various sports will be made as recommended by the National Federation of High School Associations. Some examples include no hugging, shaking hands, high fives or fist bumps, mandatory masks for coaches, staff and players not involved in the game, and sanitizing of equipment and game balls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.