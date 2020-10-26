A full slate of postseason games have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League for boys and girls soccer, field hockey and girls tennis.
The RIIL released the tentative brackets for the tournaments Monday afternoon.
In Division 2 girls soccer, where Chariho High and Westerly High play, the top four seeds in each subdivision will qualify for the playoffs. The league will seed the teams according to records.
Quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 17 and will be played at the higher seed. The semifinals for Nov. 19 and the finals on Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. The sites for the semifinals and finals have not been determined.
In Division 2 boys soccer, where Chariho and Westerly play, the top four seeds in each subdivision will quality for the postseason. Teams will be seeded according to record.
The quarterfinals are Nov. 16 at the higher seed. The semifinals are Nov. 18 and the finals Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. Sites for the semifinals and finals have not been determined.
In Division 2 girls tennis, where Chariho and Westerly play, the top two seeds from each regular season sub-division will qualify for the playoffs. The teams will be seeded according to records.
The quarterfinals are Nov. 9 and the semifinals Nov. 11 with the higher seed hosting. The finals are Nov. 14 at Slater Park in Pawtucket, at 1:30 p.m.
Divisional qualifying tournaments for the state singles and doubles tournament will take place Nov. 15. The three-day state tournament will begin on Nov. 20 at Slater Park.
In Division 3 field hockey, where Chariho plays, the top four seeds in the regular season will qualify for the postseason. The semifinals are Nov. 17 and the finals Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. Sites have not been determined.
The state cross country meet has been tentatively scheduled for Ponaganset High on Nov. 14.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.