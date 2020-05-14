Westerly High will take on Chariho High in the first round on Wednesday.
The winner faces East Greenwich on May 27. The Avengers received a bye in the opening round of the event.
Sounds like live high school sports might be back. No, unfortunately, spring sports are not back. And it's not a lookback at a previous D-II boys basketball tournament. And it's not the Division-II girls volleyball tournament from the fall, either.
No, this is a virtual contest that the Rhode Island Interscholastic League announced Thursday on its Twitter (@RIIL_sports) social media account.
The event, which is being called the Credit Unions Spirit Challenge, kicks off next with schools squaring off in head-to-head competitor on Twitter. The school with the most votes advances. The event is being presented by the RIIL and the Credit Unions of Rhode Island, according to a posting on the league's website.
All 56 high schools in the RIIL have been organized into a bracket similar to the one used for the NCAA basketball tournaments.
Westerly and Chariho meet in the first round in voting that starts on Wednesday. Voting, which only takes place on Twitter, will close 48 hours later. They are competing in the South Region.
“Through its Better Values, Better Banking campaign, the Credit Unions of Rhode Island are proud to support the Credit Unions Spirit Challenge,” said Andrew Rogers, Vice President, Operations of the Westerly Community Credit Union and Chair of the 2020 Credit Unions Championship Committee on the league's website. “We all know how important high school athletics are and although we were not able to see the schools compete on the basketball court, we are excited to see them compete virtually.”
The Sweet 16 is scheduled for June 1, the Elite Eight June 2, the Final Four June 3 and the championship on June 4.
“We recognize how difficult a time this is in our state and around the nation, with countless people impacted by COVID-19,” RIIL Executive Director Tom Mezzanotte said on the website posting. “Our student-athletes are missing competition and camaraderie and our communities are craving ways to come together and show their support. We hope this virtual event will give students and fans across Rhode Island an opportunity to engage and support their schools.”
