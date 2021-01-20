Winter sports in Rhode Island received the green light on Wednesday and could begin competing as soon as Friday.
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League made the announcement on its website Wednesday morning.
RIIL officials worked with the Department of Health, the Department of Environmental Management and other state officials to come up with a plan to allow indoor track and field, basketball, hockey, gymnastics and swimming to begin.
Some teams have been practicing since the first week of January. Winter sports traditionally start playing games in early December, but were delayed this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's been a long process to get the approval and authorizations to move forward with our games and competitions," RIIL Executive Director Mike Lunney said in a online meeting with media Wednesday afternoon. "We are really happy about that and look forward to get going."
Lunney thanked Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit and Sandra Powell of the Department of Health for their help in making the winter season a reality.
"The news of the day is that we are really happy that clearance has been given," Lunney said.
The winter season is tentatively scheduled to conclude on Feb. 28. Basketball will have divisional tournaments, but no state tournament.
Lunney said a decision has not been made on having a state swim meet.
The league is encouraging athletes, coaches and staff to take a COVID-19 test weekly. Weekly testing is taking place at Westerly High and Chariho High.
Last week, the league's Principal Committee on Athletics made the decision not to allow fans at events played in school gyms. The decision was made after a survey of the state's high schools indicated they supported no fans at games.
Decisions about events at off-campus facilities such as hockey rinks and the Providence Career & Technical Academy for indoor track will be left up to the schools and the facilities. The PCTA has already decided fans will not be allowed at any track meets.
"Six states have not played a high school sport this year. When you look at a stat like that, we are fortunate to be where we are," Lunney said. "We are hoping things are going to improve as we go, but we don't know if that is going to happen."
Some modifications have been made to winter sports. Basketball players will be required to wear masks during the games. Rosters will be limited to 16 players, and the use of swing players, those that play both junior varsity and varsity, will be discouraged.
Swim meets will be virtual. Swimmers will not be required to wear masks.
Last week, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference made the decision not to play 11-on-11 tackle football during late winter or early spring. The CIAC said the National Federation of State High School Associations guidance states that playing spring football would force the reduction in the number of games played in the ensuing fall.
The Connecticut Department of Health also said high-risk sports such as football should not take place through March 30. That left little time for a football season and a full spring season.
Lunney said he is aware of the decision by Connecticut, but said it's too soon to decide if Rhode Island will continue with its plan for football starting in late February.
"It's too early to talk about that," Lunney said. "We will turn out attention to that shortly."
