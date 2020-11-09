PROVIDENCE — Fans have been allowed to return on a limited basis to high school sporting events effective Monday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.
A maximum of two spectators per athlete are permitted, according to a posting on the DOH website.
All spectators and athletes must wear masks at all times. Gov.
Gina Raimondo had issued an order on Oct. 30 prohibiting spectators at high school sporting events for two weeks.
— Keith Kimberlin
