Tentative plans have been mapped out for cross country — one of the few R.I. Interscholastic League fall sports that would be able to take place under the Phase 3 of the state's coronavirus guidelines.
The cross country season would begin on Oct. 3, according to an email sent Tuesday to high school coaches by Keith Lawton, the sport's director.
Four dual meets would be run and conclude with the state meet on Nov. 14. Practice would start Sept. 14.
“The RIIL is firm in their commitment to help the cross-country community present the best and safest opportunity for the athletes, coaches, and officials,” Lawton wrote to the coaches. “As the fall progresses, some of the plans will be fine-tuned so be flexible and willing to work with us.”
All meets would take place on Saturday, a move that eliminates the need to rely on buses during the week. Many school districts are still trying to figure out how to safely transport students to and from school amidst protocols for social distancing.
Meets are tentatively scheduled for Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. The freshman and junior varsity state meet would take place on Oct. 31 and the Class meets on Nov. 7.
The email cautioned that plans are still tentative for dual meets awaiting guidance on how the races will be run. Another issue that needs to be resolved is the weekend availability of the facility (state park, town park, or school site) used by the host school.
“As of this moment, we hope that all dual meets will allow you to run the entire roster in one race, but we may receive instructions that we will have to run in small heats or separate varsity and JV heats,” Lawton wrote. “There have also been suggestions that larger meets like the class and state meets will be run in heats of 25-30 kids per heat. Even the method to qualify for states may be adjusted this year. Everything is on the table and nothing is decided yet.”
