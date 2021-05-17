Head coach: Scott Merritt (30th season). Assistant coaches: Derek Adams, Kyle Merritt.
Last year: Chariho finished 13-13-1 and placed fifth at the state tournament and tied for 15th at New Englands.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Christian Fortune (113), James Dougherty (captain, 170) Lance Delbonis (captain, 195). Juniors: Riley Thayer (138), Allie Nelson (captain, 145), Alex Nimiroski (captain, 195), Gary Gardiner (captain, 285). Sophomores: Seth Mastin (120), James Azzinarro (126) Nate Sparvin (145), Corbin Maraia (160), Damien Corah (170) Mitchell Daniell (170).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Noah Dinucci (106), Ryan Currier (132), Brady Anderson (152), Lucas Corah (170), Logan Gardiner (182).
Outlook: Dougherty returns at 170 pounds where he claimed the state title last season finishing with 48-6. He placed fourth at the New Englands.
“He’s been wrestling all year round, working really hard. He’s motivated to tie his brother Ben with two state titles,” coach Merritt said. “He will be one of the favorites at 170.”
Merritt said it is possible that Currier, Delbonis, Dinucci and Gary Gardiner have a chance to make the podium [top six] at the state tournament. Anderson finished second in the state in middle school as an eighth grader.
Nelson won 55% of her matches last season earning a lot of respect throughout the state. He said she could be one of the better wrestlers on the team this year around.
Merritt will be retiring as coach at the end of the current season.
“I’m hoping to get four to six wins and to focus on getting better individually,” Merritt said. “For the first everyone on the team is a wrestler. We usually have 10-12 kids new to the program. I think I am leaving with a pretty good setup for next year.
Coach’s take: “Part of what I wanted this year is for them to have fun. They spend all day in a mask and they wrestle in a mask. We want to have fun every year, but it’s eve more important this year.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.