Head coach: Mike Conklin (first season). Assistant coach: Kevin O'Leary.
Last season: Chariho finished 5-15, 5-13 Division I. The Chargers lost in the preliminary round of the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Hannah Smith (CF, captain), Shea Smith (C, captain). Juniors: Maddy Barrette (OF), Tori Barrett (P-utility, captain), Kaitlyn Daniels (SS, captain), Emma Kocab (PF-IF, captain). Sophomores: Rachael Barrette (C-utility), Hayleigh Conklin (1B-OF), Briannna DeGiacomo (P-IF), Erin O'Leary (3B).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Ella Alves (C-utility), Mack Smith (OF), Anna Trenton (IF).
Outlook: Chariho will rely on its defense and pitching as it looks to improve in rugged Division I.
"Defensively, I think we are going to be good. We need to get the bats going more than we did last season," Conklin said. "We do have a lot of speed, and we may have to play small ball and see how we do."
Shea Smith will catch. Conklin and DeGiacomo will see time at first. Alves and Tori Barrette will play second. Daniels is at shortstop; Trenton will play third.
Kocab, Tori Barrette and DeGiacomo can all pitch. Kocab had 72 strikeouts in 79⅓ innings last season. Barrette has improved accuracy and velocity and may get more innings this season.
Barrette will also play left field. Hannah Smith will be in center field, and Maddy Barrette will be in right.
Kocab is the top returning hitter from last season with a .302 average. Daniels was right behind, at .300.
Conklin is a 2003 Chariho graduate. He lives in Hope Valley and works at Ledyard Middle as a math teacher. He has coached softball travel teams.
Coach’s take: “We want to be improved overall from last season's record. And we want to have a more positive outlook. Our players are looking to have a good experience and have a more enjoyable season.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.