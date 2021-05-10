Head coach: Scott Fortune (first season). Assistant coaches: Mark Cole, Kevin Cronin, Andrew Fales, Elise vonHousen.
2019: Chariho finished 2-5 in the dual meet season and placed eighth at the Southern Division meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Abby Cole (captain), Paige Grissom (captain), Lianna Kissinger. Juniors: Grace Abbot, Catherine Allenson, Kelechi Ezemma, Julia Fortune, Anna LaCroix, Margaret Weeden.
New to varsity:
Junior: Lauren Hubertus. Sophomores: Grace Gillett, Brooke Kanaczet, Abigail MacLister, Lacey Miguel, Maria Mykhaylyshyn, Greenlee Stets. Freshmen: Chloe Babcock, Tori Babineau, Elle Clarke, Alexis Cole, Aria Ford, Anna Gingerella, Katya Nelson, Erin vonHousen, Jules White.
Outlook: Weeden will be a serious threat to score and possibly earn All-State honors in the high jump again.
She placed third at the indoor state championships in February, clearing 5-0. Her career best is 5-2. The winning jump at the 2019 state championship meet was 5-3.
“Being All-State is a reasonable goal,” Fortune said.
Chariho returns a solid group of distance runners. Fortune and vonHousen earned All-State honors during the cross country season. VonHousen also scored in the 3,000 at the state indoor championships.
Abby Cole is an experienced distance runner. LaCroix will run the 800 and 400 and will be a consistent scorer for the Chargers. Kanaczet will run the 400 and 300 hurdles.
Dual meets will not have team scores this season.
“In the past we might have tried to fill in gaps to try and win the meet,” Fortune said. “But if you don’t have kids in a race now it’s really OK.”
Coach’s take: “I’m happy with the size of our team and happy we have a lot of freshmen and a lot of newcomers. First time I’ve coached outdoor since my daughter was a baby. It’s exciting. Looking forward to a good season and having everyone stay healthy.”
— Keith Kimberlin
