Head coach: Mark Fain (fifth season). Assistant coach: Steve Blessing.
Last year: Chariho finished 8-7, including a victory in the Division II quarterfinals before losing to Ponaganset in the semis.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Kiley Cook (captain), Megan Dickerman (captain), Jilian Geer, Sabrian Rubenstein (captain), Cosette Salaun. Juniors: Bridget Fox, Grace Levi.
New to varsity: Senior: Victoria Smith. Junior: Kylee Whelan. Sophomores: Kathryn LeBlanc, Olivia Marchione.
Outlook: Chariho will face a pretty tough schedule that includes four matches against Division I schools. Schedules are regionalized due to the coronavirus pandemic with no league titles, Fain said.
“It’s a pretty big step up. The level of competition is going to be high,” Fain said. “In addition to the D-I schools, Narragansett will be very strong and so will South Kingstown.”
Narragansett finished 10-3 in D-II last season while South Kingstown was 5-8. The Division I schools on the schedule are Cranston West, Toll Gate and Prout.
Dickerman, who posted a 12-2 record at No. 2 singles last season, will play No. 1. Geer and Rubenstein, both doubles players last season, while play No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Whelan makes the jump from junior varsity to No. 4 singles. Whelan made significant improvement over the summer, according to Fain.
Fox and LeBlanc are playing No. 1 doubles. Fox and Rubenstein combined for a 10-1 record last season at No. 3 doubles. Cook and Levi are at No. 2 doubles, and Salaun and Grissom are No. 3.
“I think we have depth at doubles. We may be able to compete with those Division I schools in doubles,” Fain said.
Coach’s take: “They really appreciate being able to go out and play every day. It shows in the way they carry themselves and the way they behave toward each other. The attitude has been tremendous. My goal is for that to be maintained through the next six weeks. If we can do that and everybody stays healthy and enjoys playing, it will be a successful season.”
— Keith Kimberlin
