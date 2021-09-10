Head coach: Marc Fain (sixth season). Assistant coach: Steve Blessing.
Last year: Chariho finished 4-6 but did not qualify for the Division II postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Adrianna Abby, Grace Levi (captain), Kylee Whelan (captain). Junior: Kathryn LeBlanc (captain). Sophomores: Emily Ballard, Megan Ballard, Sadie Grissom.
New to varsity:
Senior: Matea Murphy. Junior: Olivia Marchione. Sophomores: Helena Beasley, Kaitlyn Daniels, Lily Jackson, Victoria St. Onge. Freshman: Faith Owren.
Outlook: Chariho lost three of its four singles players and several solid doubles players.
But Fain still expects the Chargers to be a solid team as doubles players move up to singles.
Whelan, the only returning player with singles experience, will play No. 1. LeBlanc, who played doubles last season, will be at No. 2.
“They clearly worked hard all summer to improve their game and they are really showing it in practice,” Fain said.
The Ballard sisters, who finished 4-1 last season in doubles in their first exposure to the sport, will fill the remaining singles positions.
Emily Ballard will play No. 3, and Megan Ballard is at the fourth spot.
“They had a lot of success in doubles and I’m confident they will do a lot this year,” Fain said.
Levi and Abby will hold down the No. 1 doubles spot. Grissom and Jackson are at No. 2, and Owren and Daniels will play No. 3.
“With the two seniors at No. 1, I fell pretty good there,” Fain said.
Coach’s take: “There are so many teams in Division II that we have never played before that I really had no idea of what to expect. We are a young, inexperienced team as far as competition goes.”
— Keith Kimberlin
