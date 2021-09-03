Head coach: Brittney Godbout (11th season). Assistant coaches: Jessica Hannegan, Scotty McGuire.
Last year: Chariho finished 4-2-2 but did not participate in the Division II tournament because COVID-19 issues ended the season early.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Grace Abbott (D, captain), Brianna Denecour (F), Bella Pezzullo (MF), Eva Simmons (MF, captain). Juniors: Tessa Azzinaro (F), Brooke Kanaczet (MF), Kaitlyn Rousseau (MF, captain). Sophomores: Rachael Abbott (MF-D), Tori Babineau (D), Reid Dos Santos (GK), Riley Matarese (F).
New to varsity:
Junior: Kali Romans (D). Freshmen: Emily Brown (MF), Ella Dachowski (F), Ryann Denecour (MF), Charlie Edmunds (D-MF), Keira Pearce (D), Ashley Simmons (D).
Outlook: Chariho’s seniors played in the Division II title game as sophomores.
They want to go back, and coach Godbout thinks it’s not an unreasonable goal.
“They are hungry. They were confident we could have done it last year, but COVID ended our season,” Godbout said.
Chariho will have good speed throughout the field. Brianna Denecour, Azzinaro and Pezzullo will be up front.
Simmons, Ryann Denecour and Rousseau will play in the midfield. Denecour’s arrival has been much anticipated for several years — she will be trying out for the national team in her age group soon.
“She’s really fun to watch. Very creative and her work ethic is so high. She is intense and enthusiastic about the game,” Godbout said. “It is really fun to watch her passing combinations with her sister.”
Babineau, Pearce, Rachael Abbott and Grace Abbott will play in the back, and Dos Santos is in goal.
“We have a lot of speed this year and a lot of girls with good foot skills who are constantly looking for passing combinations,” Godbout said.
Coach’s take: “I think skill-wise we have a team that could make the finals. If we can mature, bump up the intensity and stay healthy, we have a chance.”
— Keith Kimberlin
