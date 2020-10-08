Head coach: Brittney Godbout (10th season). Assistant coaches: Jessica Hannegan, Scotty McGuire, Tony Pezzullo (volunteer).
Last year: Chariho advanced to the Division II title game, losing to Moses Brown. Chariho closed the season with a rush, winning nine of its final 11 games.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Meg Butler (D-MF, captain), Ava DiBiasio (F), Daria DiBiasio (D-MF, captain), Emily Feisthamel (F-MF), Emma Hughes (D-MF), Elizabeth Johnson (MF), Spencer Shiels (F-MF). Juniors: Grace Abbott (D-MF), Brianna Denecour (F), Bella Pezzullo (MF), Eva Simmons (MF). Sophomores: Tessa Azzinaro (F-MF), Brooke Kanaczet (MF), Kaitlyn Rousseau (MF),
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Rachael Abbott (MF-D), Tori Babineau (D), Reid DosSantos (G).
Outlook: Chariho returns a significant portion of the team that played for the Division II title last season.
Daria DiBiasio was an All-State selection in the back last season. She will be joined by Hughes, Butler and Grace Abbott. Simmons, Azzinaro, Feisthamel and Johnson will be in the midfield. Azzinaro had six goals and five assists last season.
Shiels and Ava DiBiasio will play up front. Shiels led the team with 12 goals and nine assists in 2019.
“I think we are going to be very strong on the attack and very creative up top,” Godbout said.
DosSantos will step in at goalie as a freshman
“One of our main goals is to minimize the threat on goal so she can build experience on the varsity level,” Godbout said. “In the midfield, we want to the find space and on attack we want to score.”
Godbout said the Chargers will need to improve on communication and reading the field as the season progresses.
“They were disappointed. They wanted the full season and they want to play in the Piver tournament,” Godbout said. “But they are still looking forward to the season.”
Coach’s take: “We are very excited to have a season. They are very eager to see what they can do. I think the experience of making it to the finals definitely gives them confidence.”
— Keith Kimberlin
