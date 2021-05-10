Head coach: Brittney Godbout (fifth season). Assistant coaches: Jessica Hannegan, Scotty McGuire.
2019: Chariho finished 6-7 overall and lost in the D-II semifinals to Middletown.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Olivia Brown (D), Ava DiBiasio (A), Emma Hughes (MF), Emily St. Lawrence (A), Samantha Snyder (G). Juniors: Eme Dyer (A), Bella Santos (A).
New to varsity:
Senior: Lily Moreau (D). Juniors: Emily Jeffrey (D), Lia Kelvington (D), Kealia Niles (D), Meredith Norberg (D). Sophomores: Mia Campbell (D), Liliana D’Alfanso (D-A), Lauren McIntosh (A), Kaitlin Wojcik (D). Freshmen: Emily Ballard (A), Megan Ballard (A), Chaia Elwell (A).
Outlook: Chariho remains unsettled on the defensive side and in the attack, but coach Godbout is still expecting a solid season from the Chargers despite those uncertainties.
In the midfield, Hughes, Brown, McIntosh, Elwell and Megan Ballard will all play a lot. Snyder will be the goalie
“I think we will be able to transition well and we are definitely strongest in the midfield,” Godbout said.
St. Lawrence, who scored 33 goals and had six assists as a sophomore, will play on attack. She was an honorable mention Division II selection in 2019.
Godbout is still trying to determine who will be up front with her.
“It’s been two years since we played. We had just three starters coming back. We only know about a tenth of our team, so there is definitely a learning curve,” Godbout said. “We just need to get organized on attack. We have players that are very quick, have good stick skills and nice shots.”
Chariho will once again play in Division II. The team will have to wear masks when they play and they have conditioned in practice while wearing them. Godbout said using timeouts appropriately may be even more important this season.
“We definitely need to improve on organizing ourselves,” she said. “We are a little panicky and we need to do a better job of working together on defense.”
Coach’s take: “They have set pretty high expectations for themselves. They want to make it to the final. They are very enthusiastic and have been practicing really strong. We see improvement each day.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.