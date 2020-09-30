Head coach: Scott Fortune (first season). Assistant coach: Andrew Fales (volunteer).
Last year: Chariho had one of its best seasons in recent memory, finishing 7-2 in the dual meet season, fourth in Class B and eighth at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Cordelia Calberson, Abby Cole (captain), Paige Grissom (captain). Juniors: Catherine Allenson, Julia Fortune, Anna LaCroix. Sophomore: Maria Mykhaylyshyn.
New to varsity:
Senior: Hanna Dias. Freshmen: Chloe Babcock, Alexis Cole, Aria Ford, Keira Frias, Kylie Stubbs-Reynolds, Erin vonHousen, Jules White.
Outlook: Chariho returns three All-State runners in Cole, LaCroix and Fortune.
Cole, who was also All-State as a junior, finished 14th at the state meet, LaCroix was 16th and Fortune 18th.
Chariho looks to build off that success and is hoping for one of its best seasons in some time.
“The core kids met up a couple of times during the week over the summer,” coach Fortune said. “They ran pretty regularly over the summer. They are really good friends and they do stuff together.”
Chariho also picked up a strong freshman in vonHousen. Last season, she finished second in the state middle school meet while running for Westerly. Fortune said she can train with the All-State trio in practice.
Allenson will likely be the fifth runner. After that, Alexis Cole, White, Dias, Campbell and Frias could all contribute for the Chargers.
“They are appreciative of having the opportunity to run,” Fortune said. “The kids on my team are just wonderful people. They are at the top of their class and have great sportsmanship. They are also very welcoming to the kids that came in new.
Coach’s take: “In a typical year, our goal is to do well at the state meet, and in a typical year, the five teams make New Englands. But there is no New Englands this year so we just want to run well at the state meet. Our top three or four kids did that last year and it was nice to have that happen.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.