Head coach: Scott Fortune (second season).
Last year: Chariho finished 7-2 in the dual-meet season, losing only to South Kingstown and North Kingstown.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Catherine Allenson, Julia Fortune (captain), Anna LaCroix (captain). Junior: Maria Kykhaylyshyn. Sophomores: Keira Frias, Erin vonHousen.
New to varsity:
Senior: Riley Robalewski. Junior: Grace Gillett. Freshmen: Kaden Kelly, Kaytlin Lusher, Emmiline Wiberg.
Outlook: Chariho returns three of its top runners from last season and looks to have another strong season.
The Chargers finished fourth at the state meet last season, trailing only La Salle, East Greenwich and North Kingstown. It was one of the best finishes for the program in years.
Julia Fortune was the top finisher at the state meet, placing 19th, and vonHousen was two spots behind in 21st. Both earned third-team All-State for their performances. LaCroix was 43rd at states.
Fortune has been dealing with a stress fracture since the spring outdoor season.
“We won’t have her at the beginning of the season,” coach Fortune, her father, said. “We hope to have her back at some point.”
VonHousen will be looking to build on last season’s success as a freshman. She was also third in the 3,000 at the state outdoor meet in the spring.
“She had an outstanding outdoor season, and I’m optimistic that would continue,” Fortune said. “She has been running and training hard.”
Fortune said LaCroix “looks really great” in preseason workouts and will be “right up there.” Allenson, who scored in three dual meets and at the state meet, should score again for the Chargers this season. Gillett, who is also playing field hockey, could also contribute as a scorer.
Coach’s take: “We are more focused on the bigger meets. Our goal would be to be one of the top six teams in the state and make it to New Englands. It’s not unreasonable, but it will not be easy.”
— Keith Kimberlin
