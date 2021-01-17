Head coach: Chris Piasczyk (2nd season). Assistant coaches: Rafael Gonzalez, Ron Babineau.
Last year: Chariho finished 13-12 overall, 10-7 Division II. The Chargers lost a game in the D-II tournament before falling to eventual champion Scituate.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Spencer Shiels (G, captain), Shelby Roode (F, captain), Hanna Dias (F), Emily Norberg (G-F). Sophomores: Elaina Ricci (G), McKenzie Allen (F).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Jules White (G-F), Megan Ballard (G), Emily Ballard (F), Lexi Cole (G-F), Keira Frias (G), Tori Babineau (G)
Outlook: Chariho returns a 1,000 point scorer in Shiels. Roode is a solid rebounder, who can play inside or outside. Dias is also a returning starter.
After that, the Chargers will be looking at a lot of new faces.
Shiels averaged 16.7 points and 6.0 steals per game last season.
“She leads with the aggressive way she plays,” Piasczyk said. “The kids look up to to her. She makes sure every person on the team is part of the team and important. She goes out of her way to make sure they belong.”
Chariho will look to push the ball up the floor and get points in transition. Defensive pressure will also be key for the Chargers. Piasczyk said the team will have to improve its rebounding and defensive communication.
The team will have to replace the 1,000+ points and 1,000+ rebounds Kate Powers took with her upon graduation. Chariho will also have some unexpected spots to fill as several players did not return this season.
Piasczyk said one player’s decision not to return was solely the result of the coronavirus pandemic. Piasczyk said several others may have been discouraged by the late start and uncertainty surrounding the season.
Players will have to play with masks and games will be played in quarters, a decision made before the pandemic.
“The first couple of days in masks were difficult, but we’ve made a great adjustment,” Piasczyk said.
Coach’s take: “We definitely want to make the playoffs. They divided D-II into two divisions, North and South. We want to challenge for the top of division on our side. We want to make a run in the D-II playoffs. There is no state tournament this year.”
Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.