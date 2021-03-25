WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High returns plenty of experience on both sides of the ball as it begins a most unusual football season Friday night.
The Chargers host Johnston at 6 p.m. in a Division III contest. Teams in Rhode Island are playing in the "Fall II season" after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the traditional season last fall.
Chariho, which finished 6-5 overall and 5-2 during the D-III regular season in 2019 (and qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2011), is the only team returning to the league.
Some programs moved up; others, down.
"It's going to be tough for a while. There's going to be a learning curve," second-year coach Nick Russo said. "We don't have much familiarity with the other teams."
Offensively, the Chargers return a first-team All-Division selection in senior tight end Sean Goulet. Junior quarterback Zoot Boschwitz was a second-team pick.
Boschwitz passed for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.
Russo is a big proponent of exploiting what defenses make available when Chariho has the ball.
"Some games we run it a lot and other games we throw it up," Russo said. "It depends on the given week. I would like to think we would be balanced. I don't really have any specific goal in mind for our offense."
Boschwitz will be joined in the backfield by running backs Rogan Wotherspoon and Mitch Silva. Wotherspoon rushed for 325 yards in 2019, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, with three touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 190 yards.
Grayson Snyder will start at center. Nathan Winthrop will play right guard, and Gary Gradiner right tackle. Damon O'Rourke is the left guard, and Cletus Murray the left tackle.
Nekoda Thompson, Caleb Maggs and Colin Fitts are the receivers
Dan O'Horo or Ian Clark will punt. O'Horo will be the kicker.
Defensively, the Chargers have more veterans to rely upon.
Safety Nick Corrente and defensive end Josh Pater were second-team All-Division selections in 2019. Several others return to starting positions.
"I'm very confident in our defense," Russo said. "We have a good continuity amongst them because they all played together for a good amount of time, which makes things easier. There is almost a silent communication. They have an understanding where everyone is going to be.
"We have a good energy on that side of the ball. They fly around and get to the ball."
Goulet will play defensive end. The interior linemen are James Dougherty, Norman Stanley and Ed Comire. Wotherspoon, Fred Stanley, Chris Bliven and Ethan Sargent are the linebackers.
Aidan Haxton, Nolan Murphy and Lucas Corah are the corners. Ian Clark and Fitts will join Corrente at safety.
Wotherspoon, Corrente, Fred Stanley, Goulet and Boschwitz are the captains.
Chariho only has five games on its schedule so things will have to come together quickly. And it's been 16 months since the last game in the state.
"With a shortened season it's going to be more of a sprint than a marathon," Russo said. "I think early on the biggest thing is not going to be a lack of effort, but things are just going to be sloppy. The more fundamentally sound teams will win football games early."
Russo is not in the habit of talking about long-term goals.
"Every team has the same goal: They want to win the championship," he said. "What we do is just take each rep, each practice and each game one day at a time. We try to get better with each rep and each game.
"The overwhelming message since we've been practicing has been that last year is over. We have a whole bunch of new kids and new coaches. It's a completely new group and the division is brand new. We want to write our own story."
