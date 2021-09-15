Head coach: Mariah Northrop (fifth season). Assistant coaches: Ally Bobbin, Sarah Taylor.
Last year: Chariho finished 2-6 and did not qualify for the Division III postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Emily Jeffrey (MF), Molly Juenger (D), Lia Kelvington (MF). Juniors: McKenzie Allen (MF), Grace Gillett (F), Taylor Lambert (F), Madelyn Lussier (G), Laurel McIntosh (F), Hannah Smith (G), Kaitlyn Wojcik (D). Sophomore: Chaia Elwell (MF).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Madison Dachowski (D), Lily D’Alfonso (D), Megan Henry (D). Sophomores: Madeline Barrette (D), Sarah Wojcik (MF).
Outlook: Chariho struggled to score goals last season, finishing with nine in eight games in a COVID-shortened season. Six of those goals came in pair of victories against Woonsocket.
“We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities,” Northrop said. “When you get to the cage, you have to put it in the net. We’ve worked on a lot of drills on scoring.
“We beat South Kingstown in the Injury Fund, and Laurel McIntosh scored two goals, so we were excited about that.”
Midfielders Kelvington, Allen and Jeffrey will be key to Chariho’s chances at success this season, Northrop said.
Juenger, Lambert and Henry will be key defenders for the Chargers.
“Megan has really strong hits and she is really good at clearing the ball from our circle,” Northrop said.
Smith will be the starting goalie.
“She really worked hard over the summer and is doing excellent,” Northrop said.
The coach says the team’s overall stick skills have improved since last season. The Chargers have 10 juniors on the roster.
“We are a junior-heavy team. They work well together,” Northrop said. “I think our speed is going to help us a lot this season.”
Coach’s take: “I think they want to score more goals, win more games. They are excited to be back on the field without masks. It’s a little bit more of a normal setting.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.