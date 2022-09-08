Head coach: Mariah Northrop (sixth season). Assistant coach: Ali Bobbin.
Last year: Chariho went 10-2 and finished as the runner-up in Division III.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: McKenzie Allen (MF, captain), Madison Dachowski (MF), Lily D’Alfonso (MF), Grace Gillett (F), Megan Henry (D), Taylor Lambert (D), Laurel McIntosh (F, captain), Hannah Smith (G), Maya Weathers (D), Kaitlin Wojcik (D, captain). Junior: Chaia Elwell (MF).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Caitlyn Courtemanche (F), Madelyn Lussier (G). Juniors: Madeline Barrette (MF), Victoria Barrette (MF), Emerson Flynn (MF), Sarah Wojcik (MF).
Outlook: Chariho returns a large contingent of seniors as it moves up to Division II this season after losing in the D-III finals last season.
The RIIL realigned the sport, doing away with Division III. Field hockey is now divided into two divisions, with the top three D-II teams from last season moving up to Division I.
The six D-III teams from last year and the remaining five teams from D-II will form the new division.
“There has been a lot of shifting, and I think there will be a few more challenging games,” Northrop said. “But I think we are coming in with an awesome mindset after last season. We are going in with the right amount of confidence.”
Northrop will be counting on McIntosh up front, Elwell and Allen in the midfield, and Wojcik on defense to control things for the Chargers.
“All four know how to move the ball and just can really read the field,” Northrop said. “They know how to use the wing and get the ball where it needs to be.”
Lussier and Smith will play goalie. Other defenders in front of them are Henry, Lambert and Weathers. Dachowski will join Allen and Elwell in the midfield. Courtemanche and Gillett will be up front with McIntosh.
McIntosh scored 15 goals last season. Elwell finished with 12 goals and 16 assists, and Dachowski contributed 12 goals and six assists.
Coach’s take: “If we can continue our momentum from last year, I think we can get ourselves in a good position for the playoffs.”
— Keith Kimberlin
