Head coach: Mariah Northup (fourth season). Assistant coaches: Sydney Anderson, Sarah Taylor.
Last year: Chariho finished 2-16 overall and 2-12 in Division II.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Autumn Baker (F-MF), Delia Champagne (F, captain), Ella Krause (D, captain), Keely McCue (F, captain), Sophia Roman (D). Juniors: Emily Jeffrey (MF), Molly Junger (D), Lia Kelvington (MF). Sophomore: McKenzie Allen (MF).
New to varsity:
Senior: Lily Moreau (D). Sophomores: Emily Ahern, Chaia Elwell, Maya Elwell, Grace Gillett (F), Taylor Lambert (D-MF), Madelyn Lussier, Laurel McIntosh (F-D), Hannah Smith, Kaitlin Wojcik (F-D).
Outlook: Chariho was moved down to Division III and Northup said that will be good for the program.
“I think the players are very excited about being in a new division. Before there were only two divisions, but now there will be three. I think we are now in a group of teams that we are going to be more competitive with,” Northop said.
Chariho was 3-24-1 over the last two seasons in Division II, scoring just 11 goals in the 28 games.
Northrop said the Chargers need to improve their passing this season. Part of the improvement needs to result from improved skills, but also a better understanding of game situations, Northrop said.
“Most of them are pretty good at traveling with the ball, but we need to improve on moving the ball quickly with passes,” she said.
Champagne and McCue will be up front for the Chargers. Krause will run the defense, and Allen will play the critical center-back spot in the midfield. Smith will start in goal.
“We are really anticipating getting the ball in the cage a lot more this year,” Northrop said.
Players will have to wear masks due to the pandemic, which may mean more substitutions, Northrop said.
Coach’s take: “I would like to see my team have a better season than last year. Obviously, we want to have a winning record. The end goal would be to make the playoffs.”
— Keith Kimberlin
