Head coach: Shawn Cole (first season). Assistant coach: Kathy McGeehan.
2019: Chariho finished 11-8 in Division I, falling to Cranston East in the quarterfinals.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Ethan Cole (OH).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Jackson Beaudreau (OH), Andrew Poirier (RSH). Juniors: Matthew Beaudry (MH), Bennett Fortin (OH), Corey Rainey (MH), Tyler White (MH). Sophomores: James Azzinaro (libero), Nick Feisthamel (OH), Michael Perry (RSH), Matthew Tiernan (setter).
Outlook: Chariho returns just one varsity player from the 2019 season, but coach Cole is expecting a solid or better season for the Chargers.
“I think the starting group is going to be really strong all-around. It’s a very strong, solid group of players,” Cole said. “We are good defensively, we have good passing and we are good offensively. If we can establish the middle, we will do everything well.”
Tiernan will be the setter. Cole and Beaudreau are the outside hitters. White and Beaudry will play in the middle, and Azzinaro will start at libero.
Four players on the team have club volleyball experience.
“I think we are going to be one of the stronger teams in Division I,” coach Cole said. “But we pretty much have to go play every single night. All the teams will have some strong players.”
Cole, who was an assistant with the girls team earlier this spring, said getting the reserve players “up to speed” will be key given the issues that could arrive with COVID-19.
“If we learned anything from COVID it’s that we have to be flexible,” Cole said.
Cole, who lives in Richmond, is the director of technology for the Chariho School District. He is a Chariho High graduate and played on the school’s 1989 Division I state championship team. He played club volleyball at URI and is a coach with the South County Juniors club team.
Coach’s take: “My No. 1 goal is to get through the season without anyone getting COVID. I want everyone to have a good experience and I think we can make a strong showing in the playoffs.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.