Head coach: Jack Pincince (1st season). Assistant coach: Shawn Cole.
Last season: Chariho finished 5-6, losing in the quarterfinals of the Division I tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Bennett Fortin (libero), Matthew Beaudry (M), Nate Allen (OH), Tyler White (OH). Juniors: James Azzinaro (libero), Matthew Tiernan (S), Michael Perry (opp. hitter).
New to varsity: Sophomores: Brandon Knowles (OH), Travis Plante-Mulle (M-opp. Hitter). Freshmen: Jess Hopkins (libero), Kody Poplaski (OH), Quinn Sposato (S), William Ellis (opp. hitter)
Outlook: Chariho looks to make a return to the postseason at it competes against the state’s best in Division I.
Pincince expects all seven returning players to get significant playing time. Plante-Muller could also contribute.
Tiernan returns as a setter for the Chargers.
“He’s a very skilled guy, he keeps things together for us,” Pincince said.
Beaudry is an effective blocker and hitter in the middle. White is also a good passer.
“I think we are a pretty flexible team,” Pincince said. “We should be able to adapt well to different looks. We have different lineups we can throw out there. I think we should be a good blocking team as well. I think we will be strong at passing.”
Pincince said the Chargers will work to improve as the season moves along.
“Our serving could get better. And we have to be aware of the situation. We have to know when to go for it and when to back off the gas a little,” Pincince said.
Pincince played volleyball at South Kingstown and Johnson & Wales. He also coaches the South County Juniors. He is a property manager and lives in Exeter.
Coach’s take: “I would like for everyone to improve. I would like for all the new guys to have a positive experience, learn the game and learn the skills. This is a team that should make the playoffs.”
— Keith Kimberlin
