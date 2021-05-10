Head coach: Bill Haberek (31st season). Assistant coach: Keith Croteau.
2019: Chariho finished 7-2 in the Southern Division, placing fifth at the division meet and eighth in Class A.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jonah Beasely, Sullivan Cummins, C.J. Elwell, Ryan Felardeau, Finn Weeden. Juniors: Joe Golas, Cole Rinne, Nekoda Thompson.
New to varsity:
Juniors: Kyle Ackroyd, Miller Marcill, Logan Smallridge, Zack Wojcik. Sophomores: Matt Nicolella, Will Steere, Austin Thorp. Freshmen: Mason Cabida, Lucas Corah, Noah Dinucci, Owen Gillis, P. J. Gingerella, Wyatt Holt, Christian Manfred, Jared Peltier, Eli Sposato, Jake Tedeschi.
Outlook: Chariho has a strong distance group in Cummins, an All-Stater in cross country, Elwell, Weeden, Golas, Ackroyd and Rinne.
They can all run the 1,500 and 3,000. Some in that group may also compete in the 800.
Dual meets will not be scored this season. Athletes can qualify for the state meet at the division and class meets and the Germain and Hendricken invitationals.
Chariho has just 25 athletes on the squad, the lowest number in many years.
“We’re excited just to focus on the kids and try to fill as many events as we can,” Haberek said.
Thompson and Smallridge will run sprints and also do some jumping.
Nicolella, Manfred and Sposato could contribute in distance and middle distance. Beasely will do throws and some sprints. Felardeau returns as a hurdler.
Coach’s take: “The goals are really more individual this year. We know there are going to be events that we are not going to be able to fill. We are just going to try some things, go out there and see what happens. The kids are really grateful to have a season.”
— Keith Kimberlin
