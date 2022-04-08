Head coach: Bill Haberek (33rd season). Assistant coach: Keith Croteau.
Last season: Chariho finished sixth in the Southern Division meet and eighth in Class B. Dual meets were not scored.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Kyle Ackroyd, Gary Gardiner (captain), Joe Golas (captain), Miller Marcille, Alex Nimiroski, Cole Rinne (captain), Nekoda Thompson (captain). Juniors: Will Steere, Austin Thorp, Zach Wojcik. Sophomores: Lucas Corah, Noah Dinucci, P.J. Gingerella, Christian Manfred, Jared Peltier, Eli Sposato, Jake Tedeschi.
New to varsity:
Senior: Edmund Comrie. Juniors: Canyon Baker, Ian Clarke, Damien Corah. Sophomores: Aiden Calianos, Corbin Mariah, Dan O’Horo, Jordan Robinson. Freshmen: Charlie Allenson, Mason Cucca, Cam Eidam, Tom Golas.
Outlook: Chariho has a little bit of talent across the board as it looks to compete in the always-tough Southern Division.
“I think it’s going to be a couple of meets for us to get our feet on the ground,” Haberek said. “A couple of seniors haven’t done track since their freshman year.”
Golas and Rinne should be able to provide points in the 800 and 1,500, and Thompson in the sprints. Golas has the potential to score at the state meet.
Gardiner, who wrestled last spring, will be a factor in the discus and shot put.
Ackroyd will also be a scorer in the 1,500 and 3,000.
Baker will throw the shot and the hammer. Steere and Thorp will run the 800, 1,500 and relays. Clarke also shows potential in the sprints.
Manfred was one of the team’s top sprinters last season, and Sposato shows promise in the 400, 800 and relays. Dinucci could score in the pole vault.
Coach’s take: “I think we are going to be solid in all the events. I think we are going to be looking at some guys in different events because so many guys are new to the sport. We had to try and fill every event. Last season we went into meets with events uncovered.”
— Keith Kimberlin
