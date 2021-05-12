Head coach: Dan Hansen (first season). Assistant coach: Brianna Clift.
2019: Chariho finished 2-13 in Division II.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Alex Kieltyka. Juniors: Cooper Beck (captain), Rex Wichert.
New to varsity:
Senior: Nathan Berry. Juniors: Meghan Jeffery, Autumn Ligouri, Andrew Patt. Sophomores: Allison Enos, Myles Juenger, Zachary Lerner. Freshmen: Phillip Abbey, Joshua Bolek, Ryan Edenbach, Jack Loring, Finn Murphy, Christian Resinger.
Outlook: Chariho returns only three players from the 2019 squad so a lot of new faces will be on the court for the Chargers.
Resinger and Abbey, both freshmen, will play the top two singles spots.
“We should be good for the next four years. Christian is new to tennis, but he’s athletic and Phillip plays year-round.”
Beck, also a year-round player, will hold down the No. 3 singles spot. Kieltyka will play at No. 4 singles.
They both had doubles experience in 2019, but will step up to singles for the first time this season.
In doubles, it appears the combinations are set, but the lineup is still to be determined.
Berry and Loring will pair for one doubles team. The remaining two will be composed of Wichert and Ligouri and Edenbach and Lerner.
“We don’t have a lot of doubles experience. But I think we have some pretty good doubles strategy about putting away balls,” Hence said.
Hence, who played collegiate tennis at Drexel University, is in his first season as head coach. He started with the program in 2017 as an assistant. In high school, Hence was runner-up in the Rhode Island state singles tournament twice while attending North Kingstown.
He works as an engineer at Electric Boat in Groton.
Coach’s take: “We want all the kids to have some fun and get some match wins.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.