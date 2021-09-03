Head coach: Les Ahern (sixth season). Assistant coaches: Brittany Faragalli, John Linacre.
Last year: Chariho finished 3-4-1 and did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Brendan Allamby (F), Nate Allen (MF), Dylan Blackburn (GK), Mitch Daniell (D), Seth Dube (MF-F), Richard Lambert (F-MF), Jason Nilsson (F), Corey Rainey (D). Juniors: Drew Denecour (MF), John Grissom (MF), Ethan Knowles (MF-D), Chris Niziolek (F-MF), Isaac Seekell (MF).
New to varsity: Juniors: Guy Browning (D), Will Edmunds (D), Canyon Krom (MF), Kody Poplaski (MF-F), Braydon Simpkins (D).
Outlook: Chariho returns a large group of seniors and coach Ahern is expecting a solid season and perhaps better.
“I think we are going to be able to possess the ball well,” Ahern said. “Right now we are working on a passing game that will allow us to wait until we get a solid opportunity. In the past we would just play balls through and it would end up being a 50-50 ball.”
Nilsson is back after leading the team in goals (four) and assists (three) in a COVID-shortened season in 2020.
He will be joined up front by Allamby and Niziolek.
Allamby will also play in the midfield with Dube, Knowles and Krom at times.
Allen, Rainey, Edmunds and Daniell are in the back, and Blackburn returns in goal. Browning may also see some time in the back.
“Rainey is so experienced back there, and Edmunds is solid,” Ahern said. “And Allen has really been producing on the [corners kicks]. That’s very promising.”
Ahern said the team still needs to work on filling in for each other when someone makes a run.
Coach’s take: “I think we are going to be pretty good. I think we can challenge for a playoff spot. Hopefully, we can stay healthy and get in a full season.”
— Keith Kimberlin
