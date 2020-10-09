Head coach: Les Ahern (fifth season). Assistant coach: John Linacre.
Last year: Chariho finished 10-5-5 overall, advancing to the D-II semifinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Nathan Berry (MF, captain), Andrew Poirier (MF, captain). Juniors: Nathan Allen (D), Seth Dube (MF), Jason Nilsson (F), Corey Rainey (D). Sophomores: Ian Clark (D), Liam Currier (D), Logan DeGiacomo (MF), Drew DeNoncour (GK), Christopher Niziolek (MF), Isaac Seekell (MF).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Brendan Allamby (MF), Dylan Blackburn (GK), Mitch Daniell (MF), Richard Lambert (MF). Sophomore: Ethan Knowles (MF). Freshman: Christian Manfred (MF)
Outlook: Chariho has a simple goal for the six leagues games it will play this season.
“They want to go undefeated. It’s only six games, so why not?” Ahern said.
The teams in the state have been divided into three divisions. Chariho will play in the 16-team Division 2. The six league games are home and aways with Coventry, Westerly and East Greenwich.
Nilsson is back after leading the team with 11 goals last season as a sophomore.
“He’s looks really good, very fit,” Ahern said. “He’s powerful and strong. You are not going to push him off the ball.”
Berry, Dube, Allamby, Lambert and Knowles will be among those getting time in the midfield. Dube scored four goals last season.
Allen, Daniell, Clark and Rainey will hold things down in the back. Blackburn will be in his first season in goal.
“I think we are pretty solid. We only have two seniors. We are young, but we are still experienced,” Ahern said. “The kids want to do well. We’ve been moving the ball. If we can score goals, we can do OK.”
Ahern said the team will need to improve its combination plays to create openings for shots.
“Everybody can take it down, cross it and try to finish,” Ahern said. “But playmaking, quick ball movement and trying to work the ball is something we need to work on.”
Teams will be wearing masks, but Ahern doesn’t see it being a big factor.
Coach’s take: “If we can get it together and get organized, I think we can be pretty cohesive. They all support each other, they all know what their role is and what their responsibilities are. They don’t have any attitude. They are good bunch of kids that know how to get along.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.