Head coach: Ryan Meade (5th season). Assistant coach: Tim Lyons.
2019: Chariho finished 3-13 in its first season in Division II. Chariho did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Nick Corrente (MF), Sean Goulet (D), Josh Pater (MF), Ethan Sargent (D). Juniors: Charles Krause (A), Adam Leander (GK), Jason Nilsson (MF) .
New to varsity:
Juniors: Brendan Allamby (MF), Colby Briggs (A), Aidan Haxton (LSM), Nicolas Keegan (LSM), Nathen Mallon (MF), Nigel Palmer (MF). Sophomores: Tyler Brown (GK), Drew DeNoncour (MF). Freshmen: Nathan Ballard (A), Konnor Perrin (MF),
Outlook: Chariho looks to contend for a playoff berth during its second season in Division II.
That goal does not seem unreasonable.
Palmer, Nilsson, Corrente and Allamby will all see time in the midfield. Corrente had five goals and an assist as a sophomore.
Wotherspoon, Krause and Perrin will play in attack. Wotherspoon had 13 goals and six assists as a sophomore and Krause contributed 12 goals and led the team with 13 assists.
“Right now it’s hard to tell because we haven’t played a game in so long, but going off what we can see in practice we want to focus on transition, have a high tempo on the offensive end and play aggressive defense,” coach Meade said.
Pater, Goulet, Snyder, Will Sargent and Ethan Sargent will play on the defensive end.
DeNoncour and Haxton will play long stick midfield.
Leander and Brown will share time in goal.
Coach’s take: “It’s been so long since we played. We just want to go out there and play good lacrosse. With the experience we have returning on the team we want to see ourselves in the postseason by the end of the year. Every game is gong to be close. It’s going to be a competitive division. I just want to see the kids compete and play their hardest. We just want to give them an opportunity.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.