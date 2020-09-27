Head coach: Bill Haberek (30th season).
Last year: Chariho finished 8-1 in the dual meet season, third in Class B and third in the state behind nationally ranked La Salle Academy and Bishop Hendricken.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Sullivan Cummins (captain), Finn Weeden (captain), C.J. Elwell (captain). Juniors: Joe Golas, Kyle Ackroyd, Cole Rinne, Cooper Beck, Miller Marcille. Sophomores: Austin Thorp, Will Steere, Micah Nilsson.
New to varsity: Senior: Jonah Beasely. Sophomore: Zack Wojcik. Freshmen: Eli Sposato, Parker Slaugenhaupt, Noah Denucci, Jared Peltier, Jake Tedeschi, P.J. Gingerella, Sebastian Fonesca-Derosa, Finn Murphy.
Outlook: Chariho returns three scorers from the state meet last season in Cummins, Elwell and Golas. Weeden will also join that group to give the Chargers four solid performers.
After that, lots of runners have the potential to score including Ackroyd, Rinne, Beasely, Thrope, Steere, Nilsson and Sposato.
“The guys are motivated and they remain very positive,” Haberek said. “We always like to be in the thick of it. NK is very good, SK is really solid, too, and Westerly has been strong the last couple of years."
Runners will be wearing masks, but can pull them down if they are 6 feet from a competitor.
Haberek said a lot of strategy may come into play with wearing the masks. Some runners may prefer to run alone without the mask rather than stay with a pack that is just ahead of them.
“It’s all new and we’ve worked on some things in practice that did not work and we’ve done some things that did. There is some trial and error,” Haberek said.
Coach’s take: “At least there is a season. Folks at the RIIL, Keith Lawton [cross country director] and Mike Shiels [Chariho AD] are there for us. They have really been so helpful in terms of of just having a season. Everyone is appreciative. These kids really need a season after missing last spring. We don’t want that to happen again.”
— Keith Kimberlin
