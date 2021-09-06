Head coach: Bill Haberek (31st season).
Last year: Chariho finished 8-1 in the Southern Division trailing only league champion North Kingtown. The Chargers won the Class B championship and placed fifth at the state meet. They would have qualified for the New Englands if it had taken place.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Kyle Ackroyd (captain), Cooper Beck, Joe Golas (captain), Miller Marcille, Cole Rinne (captain). Juniors: Micah Nilsson, Will Steere, Austin Thorp, Zachary Wojcik. Sophomores: Noah Dinucci, Philip Gingerella, Jared Peltier, Eli Sposato.
New to varsity: Freshmen: Charles Allenson, Alexander Connelly, Thomas Golas, Eleandy Valuk, Roman Gilbert.
Outlook: Chariho has long been a title contender in the Southern Division.
Most seasons it’s Chariho and North Kingstown battling for the title. Since 2009 NK has won the title eight times and Chariho the other four. Chariho has been second seven times and NK has been second four times.
But this year may be different as others will definitely be in the running, according to Haberek.
“I think this is going to be an exceptional year for the Southern Division. North [Kingstown) is very deep and should be the favorite. South has a veteran team and Westerly has a couple of big guns. Prout, Narragansett and West Warwick all have a lot of talent,” Haberek said.
Although Chariho lost three of its top four runners it still returns some talent, too.
Golas will be the top runner after finishing 25th at the state meet last season. He could earn All-State this season. Ackroyd, Rinne, Steere and Thorpe round out the top five. Ackroyd was All Division and All Class last season and Rinne was All Class.
“Our top five guys did their homework over the summer,” Haberek said.
Coach’s take: “Our goal always is to qualify for the state meet out of the division. Top three is going to be a really good challenge this season.”
— Keith Kimberlin
