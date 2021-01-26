Head coach: Corey Downey (10th season). Assistant coaches: Adam Champlin, Tim Lyons, Brock Taylor.
Last year: Chariho finished 11-13 overall and 8-10 in Division II. The Chargers lost to Shea in the preliminary round of the D-II tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jarrett Boisclair (G), Emmett Cummins (F-C), Moziah Mathews (G). Juniors: Zoot Boschwitz (F), Liam Flynn (F), Logan Smallridge (G). Sophomore: Tyler LaBelle (G).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Nate Allen (F), Jaxson Morkis (F), Nekoda Thompson (C). Sophomores: Kyle McGovern (F), Chris Niziolek (G), Riley Reed (G).
Outlook: Chariho graduated five seniors, including Levi King, who averaged 24.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
Chariho has some spots to fill, but is ready to go.
“It’s an exciting time for us. They are new to varsity and they are fighting for time and at the same time still be good teammates,” Downey said. “There is an excitement in the gym and it’s been great to see. All 13 have an excellent chance to get minutes. If they are playing hard, scrappy and very physical, they will be able to stay out there. It’s going to be more of who is playing the hardest.”
LaBelle and Boisclair will see time at guard and Mathews is a solid defender in the backcourt. Boisclair had 14 points in a loss to a very good Portsmouth team.
Boschwitz and Cummins will play a big role on the defensive end and will be counted on for rebounding.
Flynn is athletic and has the ability to drive to the basket.
Downey expects the Chargers will be able to cause turnovers that will lead to easy baskets on the other end. He also expects the Chargers to be patient and move the ball on the offensive end.
He said the Chargers will need to improve on their ability to finish on the offensive end and limit turnovers.
“Our goal is to be in the top five in our division,” Downey said. “The top five make the playoffs. Our No. 2 goal is to play like a team, pick up a teammate or make that extra pass.”
Coach’s take: “We are trying not to think about things we can’t control. We are on the court playing the same old basketball, only with masks on.”
— Keith Kimberlin
