Head coach: Matthew Clarke (1st season). Assistant coach: Josh Silva.
Last season: Chariho finished 3-10 losing in the first round of the Division I playoffs.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Logan Cleary (OF, P), Ben Fargo (P, 3B), Liam Flynn (C, 2B), Jaxson Morkis (P, OF). Juniors: Alan Carpenter (SS, C, P), Brendan McGovern (OF, 3B, P), Kyle McGovern (P, OF).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Ryan Cormier (IF, OF, P), Liam Currier (1B, 3B), Jack Stevens (OF, 1B, P), Caden Babcock (2B, OF), Trevor Crowley (1B, C), Noah Goldstein (2B, OF), Jakob Jemal (OF). Sophomores: Brady Anderson (P, IF), Darren Clarke (C, 2B). Freshmen: Adam Carpenter (P, IF), Ethan Elderkin (IF, P).
Outlook: Chariho returns to Division II from Division I and has aspirations to earn a championship this season.
“We have a lot of depth in the pitching spot. We have six or seven guys that have thrown at the varsity level,” Clarke said. “We have a mix of veteran talent and some younger kids coming up. We have depth across the board at multiple positions.”
Flynn returns at catcher after hitting .342 last season with seven RBIs. He was the only player to hit over .300 last season. Alan Carpenter can also catch.
Fargo, Kyle McGovern and Morkis, all right-handers, are likely to get most of the starts on the mound.
“When Fargo keeps the ball down, he gets a lot of motion on his pitches,” Clarke said. “He can hit his spots and he mixes up his speeds really well.”
Currier will play first, Babcock and Adam Carpenter will get time at second. Alan Carpenter and Anderson will play shortstop. Fargo, Elderkin and Cormier will share duties at third.
Logan Cleary and Brendan McGovern in left, Kyle McGovern and Morkis in center and Stevens in right will comprise the outfield.
Clarke, who teaches engineering and drafting at the school, played at Chariho graduating in 1994. He later played at URI.
Coach’s take: “We are set to go all the way. Our goal is to win a championship. I think we have the talent and the depth. It’s just a matter of playing the game and executing.”
— Keith Kimberlin
