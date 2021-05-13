Head coach: John Devereaux (first season). Assistant coaches: Matt Clarke, Josh Silva.
2019: Chariho finished 7-12, 6-11 in Division I-A. Chariho did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Nathan Barrette (OF-1B-P), Liam Goldstein (SS-P). Junior: Liam Flynn (captain, C-SS).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Logan Cleary (OF), Austin DeAngelis (OF), Jason Edwards (captain, 1B-P), Justin Giles (3B-P), Cyrus Seeley (2B). Juniors: Ben Fargo (P-3B), Jaxson Morkis (P-OF), Nolan Murphy (OF), Nolan Nally (OF). Sophomores: Alan Carpenter (C-INF-P), Brendan McGovern (P-3B), Kyle McGovern (P-2B).
Outlook: Chariho will look to play solid baseball while battling in the always-rugged Division I.
Devereaux was a member of the Chariho coaching staff during his son Andy’s five-year tenure as head coach, including in 2018 when the Chargers won the Division II title.
“I’ve been involved with Chariho for a long time. I left a few years ago and immediately knew it was a mistake,” coach Devereaux said. “I love doing it, and now was the time to come back.”
Chariho lost all of its major contributors from the 2019 squad. Still, Devereaux is hopeful.
“Luckily, most of these guys are serious ball players. I got to know them in Connie Mack. We came in a little bit more rusty than I wanted, but we are going to improve daily,” he said.
Brendan McGovern, Fargo and Barrette will be the primary pitchers. Edwards and Morkis will get some innings. Like many teams, Chariho will have a number of three-game weeks so pitching will be important.
Edwards will play first, Seeley second, Goldstein shortstop and Giles third.
Flynn and Carpenter will share the catching duties.
Barrette (left field), DeAngelis (center field) and Nally (right field) will play in the outfield.
Coach’s take: “My goal is to make it to the playoffs. It’s Division I, but we want to be in every game. And when we walk off the field, we want to be able to say these kids know what they are doing.”
— Keith Kimberlin
