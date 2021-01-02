WOOD RIVER JCT. — Soccer coaches often talk about being strong through the middle of the field, from end line to end line.
That was certainly the case for the Chariho High girls soccer team this season as three seniors who play in that part of the field earned All-Division II honors.
Center back Daria DiBiasio, center midfielder Emily Feisthamel and forward Spencer Shiels received the honors.
Each team in the division was given three selections. No distinction was made between first or second team.
DiBiasio was a third-team All-State selection last season and excelled as a back during her career.
"She has been starting in the back since her freshman year. She is our best marking back and one of the best in the division. We always put her on the leading goal scorer for the opposing team," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said.
DiBiasio's quickness, speed and good ball skills combined to make her an impactful presence.
"Her decision making is also one of her biggest strengths," Godbout said. "She knows when to contain and she knows when to tackle. And she was a huge part of our attack in transition. She would win the ball, dribble through the midfield and find runners on the attack."
Shiels, a starting forward during all four of her years at Chariho, finished her career with 35 goals and 21 assists. She put constant pressure on opposing defenses.
"She has incredible foot skills to beat defenders and the goalie. With her speed, very few defenders could keep up with her," Godbout said. "She came up huge in games when we couldn't get through the opposing lines.
"What also stands out is when she makes a move her speed doesn't diminish. And she can shoot with either foot."
Feisthamel was a controlling presence in the midfield for the Chargers.
"This year, especially, she really came into her own," Godbout said. "Her commitment to the team, her skill level and her training were huge. She is the kind of player that we played in a lot of different positions. She is as strong on the defensive end as she is on the attack."
Feisthamel scored a pair of goals and had four assists. She had 11 goals and eight assists over her career.
Each team was also allowed to select one player to receive the Alice Sullivan Perseverance Award. Sullivan was a teacher and administrator who played a prominent role in girls sports being added to the RIIL in the 1960s.
Emma Hughes was Chariho's selection.
"On and off the field, Emma demonstrated perseverance. We had to deal with a lot of issues related to the pandemic and she was a leader for us," Godbout said.
Chariho finished 4-2-2 overall, 2-2-1 in Division II. But the season ended early for Chariho when a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19. It forced 20 players to be quarantined and cost the Chargers an opportunity to play in the postseason.
"Obviously, going out the way we did was very frustrating," Godbout said. "These seniors were freshmen when [former teammate] Maddie [Potts] passed away. Their goal was to get back to the morale they had in 2017. For them not to be able to finish the season was a little heartbreaking.
"But I was very proud of their accomplishments. We scored 30 goals and had 22 assists. And we only allowed eight goals."
